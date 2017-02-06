Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio says he will not blame any individuals despite Memphis Depay's terrible performance in the derby defeat to Saint-Etienne.

The Netherlands international made headlines for the wrong reasons in Sunday's 2-0 away defeat, which was only his second start after signing from Manchester United in January.

Depay was given a two out of 10 rating by newspaper L'Equipe for his performance as Lyon lost for the fourth time in five matches in all competitions.

The winger was replaced by Mathieu Valbuena after 65 minutes following a display that saw him fail to create a single chance for his team-mates and record the worst passing accuracy of the Lyon players to start the match.

But speaking after a defeat that saw two of his players sent off in stoppage time, Genesio OL TV: "I do not target any individual.

"We win together, we lose together. The result is negative and the performance was unworthy of a derby, especially in the first half.

"There is a crisis of results because we have lost three games in a row. I substituted Nabil Fekir at half-time because we had to react tactically [at 2-0 down].

"All these defeats are hard to digest but it is even harder in a derby."

Depay signed for Lyon in a deal reportedly worth an initial £16million that can rise to £22m if all add-ons are met.