Depay ready for United challenge

Memphis Depay knows switching from the Eredivisie to Premier League will be a tough test, but it is one he is more than ready for.

The Netherlands international was unveiled as a Manchester United player on Friday after formally completing his switch from PSV last month, the 21-year-old forward signing a four-year contract.

Depay is relishing the chance to strut his stuff at Old Trafford and is confident he can make the step up to perform in England.

"I am excited to do my job for Manchester United, I have to score goals, I am a striker," he said. "I'm the new kid so have to find my way, but the team have the quality to win the title and all the trophies it's possible to win.

"I don't want to talk too much, I want to show it on the pitch. I am still young in the game so I want to let my feet speak, I don't want to compare myself with someone like that [former United star Cristiano Ronaldo].

"It's an adventure, I have to improve myself and I will work hard on it."

United boss Louis van Gaal remains confident the youngster will be a success in the Premier League, labelling Depay as one of the best players of his generation.

He added: "I think he is one of the few high talented boys of his age. He is full of confidence, but he should know it's not as easy in the Premier League.

"He learns very quickly, can play in different positions, and is one of the greatest talents of his age. We have to wait and see what position he can give the most benefit to the team."