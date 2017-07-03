Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom

Derby County have completed the signing of Andre Wisdom from Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth £4.5million, with the defender penning a four-year contract.

The Championship side confirmed last month they had struck a deal with Liverpool and agreed personal terms with the player.

And Derby sealed a deal for Wisdom on Monday after he successfully completed a medical, the 24-year-old following Curtis Davies to become the club's second signing of the close-season.

Wisdom made 38 appearances on loan with Derby in 2013-14 and also had temporary spells with West Brom and Norwich City before spending last season with Red Bull Salzburg.

"I knew I was going to leave Liverpool and it was just a case of when and where to," Wisdom told Derby's website.

"Even though I had time remaining on my contract it was about finding the right fit.

"Everyone knows that I love Derby so I think this is a great time to make this move."

INTERVIEW: "I played my best football here, it’s great to be back"Andre Wisdom is delighted to return to : July 3, 2017

He added: "To be honest, Derby does feel like home. When I was here before we had a great season and we were unlucky at the end not to go up, but aside from the play-off final everything clicked and we all enjoyed it.

"I feel that I played the best season of my professional career here before. Even after I left Derby and went elsewhere, I don't think I was playing the kind of football that I was during that loan spell.

"It's good to be back and I hope I can replicate what I did before this time around."

Wisdom made 14 Premier League appearances for Liverpool between 2012 and 2013, before his loan stints began.