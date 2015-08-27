Deschamps calls up Martial, leaves out Sakho

Monaco forward Anthony Martial has been handed a France call-up as Didier Deschamps left Mamadou Sakho out of his squad for their September friendlies.

Martial, 19, could make his international debut when France take on Portugal on September 4, or in a meeting with Serbia three days later.

The teenager has been linked with several big clubs during the transfer window, with European champions Barcelona and Premier League side Tottenham among those reportedly interested.

While Martial has been included, West Ham winger Dimitri Payet has been left out of the 23-man squad.

Also missing is Sakho, the Liverpool defender yet to feature for Brendan Rodgers' men this season.

The centre-back has found himself behind Martin Skrtel and Dejan Lovren, who have led Liverpool to three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is part of Deschamps' squad despite battling a back injury.

He is one of 10 Premier League players included.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne)

Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy (Arsenal), Patrice Evra (Juventus), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City), Bacary Sagna (Manchester City), Benoit Tremoulinas (Bordeaux), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace), Geoffrey Kondogbia (Inter), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Morgan Schneiderlin (Manchester United), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Anthony Martial (Monaco), Mathieu Valbuena (Lyon)