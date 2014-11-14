Deschamps: France motivated for friendlies

As Euro 2016 hosts, France do not need to qualify and are preparing for the tournament with friendlies.

But Deschamps said his team were still hungry for wins, and he feels motivation is unlikely to be an issue.

"Of course we want to win, even though it doesn't count," he told a news conference.

"These will be our 14th and 15th games, and this year we lost only once, against Germany, the world champions. So we need continue this ambition to win."

Deschamps was full of praise for Albania, who are ranked 48th in the world.

"Albania are among the good teams. Just look where the players are, they play in Europe, many in Italy, some in Switzerland," he said.

"I believe only one player of the starting team plays in Albania. So the quality of the Albanian players is far better nowadays because they play for better clubs."