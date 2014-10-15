Deschamps pleased with France momentum

The 1998 world champions have won three out of four friendly matches since their World Cup exit in Brazil, and the head coach is happy with their progress.

With France hosting Euro 2016 the national team will have no competitive matches until the finals, instead playing friendly fixtures during the qualification period.

Their unbeaten run has seen encouraging victories over Spain and Portugal in recent months, while they were held to a 1-1 draw by Serbia.

Goals from Loic Remy, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Antoine Griezmann secured a 3-0 win in Yerevan on Tuesday and, although the coach felt his side lacked mobility and quality going forward, he was pleased with another victory.

"We got the result," he said. "But we're capable of doing better than we did in the first half, even though the eight changes I made had an effect on our cohesion.

"We're still on a roll and we're still getting the results, even though it's not necessarily easy to go from playing in front of 80,000 people at the Stade de France against Portugal to a very different context."

France were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup in Brazil in July, losing to Germany 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro.