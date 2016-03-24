Deschamps to rest France quartet for Netherlands trip

Hugo Lloris, Bacary Sagna, Yohan Cabaye and Kingsley Coman will sit out France's international friendly against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday.

None of the quartet are injured but coach Didier Deschamps has decided to rest the players on the back of a busy schedule with their club sides.

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda will start instead of Lloris, while Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi will take the captain's armband in the absence of the Tottenham keeper.

Along with Lloris, Manchester City defender Sagna, Crystal Palace midfielder Cabaye and Bayern Munich winger Coman are expected to remain with Deschamps' squad for the match against Russia in Paris next Tuesday.