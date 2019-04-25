Details of Real Madrid’s eye-watering Eden Hazard deal revealed

The 28-year-old looks set to depart west London for the Bernabeu at the end of the season in a deal worth around £100 million.

The Sun reported on Thursday that the Belgian has been offered a deal worth £400,000 per week after tax by Madrid.

He will bring home £20 million a year plus bonuses worth up to £15 million by agreeing to the deal, while the Merengues also want to insert a £250 million buyout clause into the contract.

The outlet believes that Real are preparing to make an official approach for the winger and that Chelsea will not stand in his way, with the La Liga giants already looking to purchase a luxury property for Hazard to stay in.

The Premier League club are aware that they risk losing their star forward for nothing next summer when his current deal expires.

