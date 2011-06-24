Di Francesco named new Lecce coach
By app
MILAN - Former Pescara coach Eusebio Di Francesco has been named Lecce coach on a two-year deal, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.
Lecce were impressed last season by Pescara's attractive style of play in the Italian second tier.
Di Francesco replaces Luigi De Canio who left by mutual consent at the end of the season despite doing well to keep the modest southern side in the top flight following promotion.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.