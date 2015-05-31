Di Francesco pens Sassuolo extension

Eusebio Di Francesco has extended his contract with Serie A side Sassuolo until June 2017.

Di Francesco took over as head coach at the Citta del Tricolore in June 2012 and guided the club to promotion from the second tier in his first season in charge.

The 45-year-old was dimissed from his position in January 2014, only to be re-appointed two months later.

Upon his return Di Francesco successfully guided Sassuolo to safety in Serie A.

Sassuolo have secured a mid-table position in the top flight this term and Di Francesco has been linked with both Milan and Fiorentina in recent months.

However, he has ended that speculation by extending his stay with Sassuolo.