Di Maria unhappy but wants United stay

Manchester United winger Angel di Maria has no plans to leave Old Trafford, despite admitting to his unhappiness over his bench role towards the back end of the 2014-15 Premier League season.

Di Maria's future is far from certain, with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and now Barcelona reportedly interested after the Argentina international's disappointing campaign.

After making a bright start to life in England, Di Maria was consigned to the bench from March up until the final match of the season following his red card in an FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

However, the 27-year-old - on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America in Chile - wants to prove his worth in Manchester, even if he remains unsure as to why he was dropped by Louis van Gaal.

"No, because I'm not thinking like that," Di Maria replied when asked by Argentine newspaper Ole if he will leave United.

"In Madrid there were times when I was whistled around the stadium but faced it and then it turned around. I like to deal with things."

Di Maria, whose family were unsettled by an attempted burglary in January, added: "Yes [it has been frustrating]. For me, and my family. Because not everything goes as I want, because I don't play.

"Because I came with an intention and end up on the bench. It's hard to tell how I feel there. I started well, with goals and assists. I was having a good time, until I was out. It's a little hard to explain why I do not play."

Di Maria registered 10 assists and scored three goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term as United finished fourth and qualified for the UEFA Champions League play-offs.