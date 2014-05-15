Diakite eager to extend stay at Fiorentina

Diakite was offered few chances to impress at parent club Sunderland, as he made only seven league starts in the first half of the season before he was loaned out to the Florence club.

The French stopper made nine appearances for Fiorentina in the Italian top flight and is keen to return to the club on a permanent basis, according to his agent Ulisse Savini.

"The player is simply on loan from Sunderland, we'll talk with Fiorentina to know if there is the will to keep him," Savini told Lady Radio.

"From our side there is maximum availability to stay, Modibo is happy in Florence and in the team.

"Now we have to also understand if Sunderland will want to focus on Diakite or if they evaluate the player as they did in January, in which case they would ask for money to let him go."

Prior to his move to Sunderland, Diakite spent six seasons at Lazio.