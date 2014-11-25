Diame could make Hull return at Old Trafford

The 27-year-old missed Hull's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday because of the problem, however he could provide a boost to Steve Bruce's options when they travel to Manchester United.

Diame, who moved to Hull in August, returned from international duty with Senegal with the injury and was replaced in the XI by Gaston Ramirez, who was controversially sent off against Tottenham.

"Mohamed Diame has had scans on the knee problem that forced him to miss last Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur," a club statement read.

"Happily, the results of the scan show no major problems with the midfielder suffering from an irritation of the patella tendon.

"He will be assessed over the next few days ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United."

Hull head to Old Trafford having won just one of their last 11 Premier League games, form which has seen the club slump to 17th in the table.