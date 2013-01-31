Diarra ends West Ham spell with Rennes move
By app
France midfielder Alou Diarra has returned to his native country to sign on loan for Stade Rennes after barely featuring for West Ham United since arriving in August.
The French club, fourth in Ligue 1, said in a statement on Thursday that the 31-year-old had joined for the rest of the season.
Diarra, who has 44 caps, won the Ligue 1 title with Olympique Lyon in 2007 and Girondins Bordeaux in 2009.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.