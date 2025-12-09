Tottenham Hotspur given green light for first January deal: report

Tottenham Hotspur may look to use the January transfer window after an underwhelming start to the Thomas Frank era

Tottenham Hotspur have been given the green light to conclude their first transfer of the January window.

All is not well with the Lilywhites under Thomas Frank, the club currently sitting in 11th place in the Premier League, and subject to an equally mixed record in Europe.

The head coach has been accused this season of playing too defensively, with the team looking slightly stale at times, not helped by an extensive injury list.

Tottenham Hotspur receive interest in attacker

The January transfer window should, therefore, give Frank and co a chance to refresh the squad, providing he lasts long enough in the job to see that process through.

Such a refresh, however, can mean allowing players to leave, as well as bringing in new talent.

Frank may be open to letting some of his lesser used talents depart (Image credit: Getty Images)

That appears to be under consideration for Spurs attacker Mathys Tel, who is being looked at by Italian side Roma, according to Corriere della Sera, via Sport Witness.

Tel has played sparingly under Frank, restricted to just three Premier League starts and 10 appearances overall, during which time he’s scored two goals.

That is despite attackers like Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke all being out of action, suggesting Tel is not currently high in Frank’s plans.

Based on the report, if Roma cannot land their main target, Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, then boss Gian Piero Gasperini has given the green light to go for Tel.

It was reported last month that Tel is unhappy at Spurs, and as such, could be allowed to leave in January on loan, which would likely be the structure of this proposed Roma move.

Mathys Tel may be open to a move if it would mean more playing time (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this would be a good move for Tel, who at 20 years old needs to be playing regular minutes to aid his development.

That being said, Tel is in and around the starting XI, so with the club’s injury luck of late, they may fear letting a player go without an adequate replacement.

On top of that, if Spurs start agreeing to players departing before bringing reinforcements in, fans may quite reasonably start asking the powers that be what the plan is for this season.

Tel is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs next face Slavia Prague when Champions League action returns this week.