Is Man United vs West Ham on TV? Live streams, preview, how to watch the midweek Premier League clash

Watch Man Utd vs West Ham in the Premier League this evening with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a comeback victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount flipped the scoreline on its head as the Red Devils continue to show signs of improvement under Ruben Amorim.

West Ham United saw their recent run ended by Liverpool as Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo both found the net.

Lucas Paqueta was also sent off for the hosts, meaning he will be unavailable for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Man Utd vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Man Utd vs West Ham in the UK

Man Utd vs West Ham gets underway at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT.

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Man Utd vs West Ham in the US

Across the pond in the United States, Man Utd vs West Ham will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Man Utd vs West Ham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs West Ham on Stan Sport.

Watch Man Utd vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Man Utd vs West Ham. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

Man Utd vs West Ham: Preview

Despite falling behind via Jean-Phillippe Mateta's first-half penalty, Amorim's men turned it around to earn a much-spirited win at Selhurst Park.

Zirkzee and Mount, two players who have struggled in recent times, both found the net, with Benjamin Sesko, Harry Maguire and Matheus Cunha all missing.

Leny Yoro had a game to forget, given that he conceded the spot-kick, and the young French defender looked visibly upset with his performance after his withdrawal at the weekend.

There was also a welcome sight as defender Lisandro Martinez returned from injury after a 10-month lay-off to feature for the final few minutes in Croydon.

West Ham's run of three games without defeat came crashing down as Liverpool emerged victorious on Sunday.

The Hammers will be without the now-suspended Paqueta after his dismissal, but have enjoyed their recent meetings against Manchester United.

Having won four of their last five meetings, West Ham also did the double over the Red Devils last season, with their 2-1 win at the London Stadium signalling the end of former manager Erik ten Hag's tenure.

Jarrod Bowen scored in both games last term, and the England international will no doubt be chomping at the bit to get back amongst the goals on Thursday evening.

Man Utd vs West Ham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 2-1 West Ham

With key man Matheus Cunha rumoured to be back, we expect Amorim's side to come out on top against the Hammers.