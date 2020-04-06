West Ham United News and Features
Name: West Ham United
Founded: 1895 (as Thames Ironworks, became West Ham United in 1900)
Home ground: London Stadium
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @westham
Club based in east London which provided England's 1966 World Cup-winning triumvirate of Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters. The Hammers' highest league placing was third, in 1986, and they have won the FA Cup three times - in 1964, 1975 and 1980 - as well as being runners-up twice, in the first Wembley final in 1923 and to Liverpool on penalties in 2006.
Other notable former players include Trevor Brooking, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, Carlos Tevez and Dmitri Payet.
