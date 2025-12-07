How to watch Brighton vs West Ham: Live streams, TV coverage as the Seagulls aim to bounce back from first home defeat

Watch Brighton vs West Ham today as the Seagulls get an immediate chance to get back to winning ways at the Amex. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It was a frustrating midweek for Brighton & Hove Albion, who went 2-0 up against Aston Villa but lost their unbeaten home record by conceding four goals at the Amex Stadium.

West Ham United drew with Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a late equalising goal from Soungoutou Magassa, the midfielder's first in the Premier League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham in the UK

Brighton vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK as the single 2.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

The match will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Do you have the relevant subscriptions but will be outside the UK this weekend? NordVPN is our VPN recommendation to ensure your usual access can continue.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Brighton vs West Ham in the US

Brighton vs West Ham will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs West Ham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Is there a Brighton vs West Ham free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game, but you may be able to watch Brighton vs West Ham for free using a free broadcaster trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering, as we all often do.

Watch Brighton vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brighton vs West Ham. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Brighton vs West Ham: Premier League preview

The Hammers appear to be slowly pulling themselves together but were dropped into the relegation zone by Leeds United's win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Despite that inconvenience, Nuno Espirito Santo is beginning to make his mark at the London Stadium. West Ham have lost just one of their last five matches in the Premier League, picking up eight points since the start of November.

Lucas Paqueta will return after serving a suspension against Man United while Nuno is waiting on the fitness of Crysencio Summerville with a view to a possible reintroduction after injury.

Nuno will be without on-loan Brighton defender Igor Julio, though the 27-year-old Brazilian has been used sparingly when eligible anyway.

It was a chastening home loss for Brighton against Villa but if Fabian Hurzeler could have hand-picked the next game, a home fixture against relegation-threatened opposition before the floodlights have even cooled down would have been near the top of his list.

The Seagulls' home record still makes for impressive reading. With four wins, two draws and a loss, it's been the bedrock of another push for Europe in the first half of the season. A defeat that might easily have been a draw shouldn't derail that.

Brighton dropped from fifth to seventh in the table but they're still two points off fourth and will fancy their chances of sneaking past Crystal Palace with a win on Sunday.

Brighton vs West Ham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

FourFourTwo is predicting a bounce-back win for Brighton and a jump back into the European places.