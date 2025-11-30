‘Completely irresponsible’ Lucas Paqueta slammed for crazy outburst in Liverpool loss

News
By published

Lucas Paqueta lost his head in West Ham United’s loss to Liverpool

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United reacts after being shown a second yellow and subsequent red card during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London Stadium on November 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Even Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson tried to prevent Lucas Paqueta getting himself sent off (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta was branded “completely irresponsible” after getting sent off for an angry altercation with referee Darren England.

LIVE CYBER MONDAY BOOTS Q&A

Black Friday / Cyber Monday Q&amp;amp;A

(Image credit: Future)

Ask our experts all week through to Cyber Monday for their tailored advice

But Paqueta made things that little bit harder for his side with a needless tirade against the referee, which saw him dismissed in the 84th minute.

Lucas Paqueta branded irresponsible for red card incident

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Referee, Darren England shows a second yellow and subsequent red card to Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London Stadium on November 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Paqueta got two yellow cards in quick succession for his outburst (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was sparked when Dominik Szoboszlai went down relatively easily under challenge from Niclas Fullkrug.

Paqueta was close to the incident, but not directly involved in the challenge, yet managed to talk his way into the book with his protests.

Rather than take England’s warning, Paqueta cranked up his anger even further, getting up close to the referee and angrily protesting.

The 28-year-old was dragged away, at one point even opposition goalkeeper Alisson trying to pull his Brazil teammate away from trouble, but he wouldn’t listen, and went back in for more.

Due to the aggressive nature of his outburst, he gave England little choice but to brandish a second yellow card, to which Paqueta sarcastically clapped his way off the pitch, remonstrating further with officials.

“It’s completely irresponsible,” Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman said. “He’s lost his head. He’s not helped the team in any respects.”

A second yellow card comes with a one-match suspension, which will see the Brazilian miss the Hammers’ trip to Old Trafford on Thursday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United protests as Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool holds his face during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London Stadium on November 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Paqueta will now miss West Ham's trip to Old Trafford on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nuno Espirito Santo has every right to be annoyed at Paqueta, in FourFourTwo’s opinion.

There was no need for the player to get sent off, in a situation that he wasn’t even involved in to begin with, and they’ll now face the Red Devils without one of their star players.

Some attention may also be due to captain Jarrod Bowen and his fellow teammates, who could have done more to drag Paqueta away from the situation, but the blame lies squarely at the Brazilian’s door.

Paqueta is valued at €35m, according to Transfermarkt. West Ham next face Manchester United, when Premier League action returns next week.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.