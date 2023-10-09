Did Wayne Rooney's own son leak managerial move to Birmingham City?

Wayne Rooney has become the favourite to become the next permanent Birmingham City manager, a day after his 13-year-old son, Kai, gave a major indication over his next career move.

After mutually agreeing to leave MLS side DC United on Saturday, speculation has intensified over the possibility of Rooney returning to English football as a manager.

The Athletic are reporting that he is the frontrunner to take over at St. Andrew's, but Wayne's son Kai might have given the game away sooner than intended after following several Birmingham City players on Instagram.

Kai Rooney followed the likes of Neil Etheridge, Tom Lawrence, Gary Gardner,

Krystian Bielik, the club's official women's account and a number of academy products in a short space of time, hinting that his dad was closing in on the Birmingham City job.

Eustace has been sacked by Blues (Image credit: Getty Images)

While John Eustace officially still managed the club when Kai followed those accounts, Birmingham City have since sacked Eustace on Monday, despite the club sitting sixth in the Championship after 11 games of the season.

A statement read: “It is essential that the board of directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football club.

“With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with head coach, John Eustace. During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

“The club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.”

Rooney and his family in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rooney himself is also eager to return to the English game, highlighting that formed a part of his reasoning for leaving MLS.

Rooney said: "I think it’s just the right time. I’ve done everything I can to try and get the club into the playoffs.

"It’s not been a single thing which has happened. It’s about timing in your career. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’ve had a lot of great help from the owners...I just feel like it’s the right time for me to back to England, first to obviously see my family."

Rooney started his managerial career at Derby County in 2020, and earned plaudits during the 2021/22 campaign for almost helping the club survive in the Championship amid financial difficulties under the ownership.

Still only 37, the Manchester United legend looks set to test himself as a boss in England's second tier once more.

