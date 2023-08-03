Marcus Rashford sets sights on becoming Manchester United's greatest-ever goalscorer

Marcus Rashford is aiming to break Wayne Rooney's record at Manchester United and become the player to score the most goals in the club's history.

Rooney, who spent 13 seasons at Manchester United, bagged an incredible 253 goals during his time at Old Trafford. Rashford, meanwhile, is currently on 123, meaning he has to more than double his current tally to beat Rooney's record.

Still only 25, Rashford plans to keep playing until he's at least 36. If he stays with the Red Devils for the entirety of his career, he's certainly got time on his side. Rashford also revealed he has spoken to Rooney about the possibility of breaking his record, something that the current DC United manager - supposedly - is backing him to do.

"I’ve still got years left and hopefully I can play until I’m 36, 37," Rashford said on The Overlap.

"Hopefully I will [break Wayne Rooney’s all-time United goal record]. You never know what’s going to happen, but I’m all about scoring goals and trying to make assists. There’s a chance that it can happen.

"I’ve spoken to Wazza about it – he wants me to do it! He said it would be good for me to do it as I’ve grown up at the club. Hopefully I get the opportunity to try and make it happen."

Marcus Rashford still has a long way to go to overtake Rooney's 253 goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's not the only goal Rashford has with his boyhood side, though.

“[Lifting the Premier League trophy] has been my dream ever since I was a kid.

"I watched guys in your [Gary Neville’s] team winning so many times that it almost became natural for us to see you win it – we forgot about the hard work that you put into every game, and we expected to be lifting the trophy come the end of the season.

"It will be unbelievable for me to get my hands on that trophy with Manchester United – hopefully we manage to do that."

Marcus Rashford was speaking on The Overlap, in partnership with Sky Bet.

Rooney and Rashford have spoken about the latter breaking the former's record (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is starting to come thick and fast.

The Manchester United season preview looks at why the Red Devils can start to dream of winning the Premier League title again, while all other 91 clubs in the top four tiers of English football are looked at, too.

Meanwhile, David Beckham has claimed the Glazers now need to leave.