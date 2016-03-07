Didier Drogba to train with Sacramento Republic FC

The Montreal Impact announced that star striker Didier Drogba will train with USL side Sacramento Republic "over the next few days."

Last week, the Impact confirmed that Drogba will not participate in any of the club's early games on turf due to a knee injury. The 38-year-old is set to miss four of the Impact’s first five matches of the season.

Drogba could make his 2016 debut on March 19 at FC Dallas, though the Impact did say in their statement that would only happen "If everything goes well."

The Ivory Coast striker scored 11 times in 11 regular-season games in after moving to MLS in the middle of the 2015 season. Montreal won its 2016 opener on Sunday, defeating Vancouver 3-2.