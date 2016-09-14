Die Meister, Die Besten and Les Grands Equipes - Champions League help Walker with theme music effort

Tottenham are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2010-11 season and to mark the occasion full-back Kyle Walker displayed his vocal 'talents' with an attempt at the competition's famous anthem.

There was one drawback, though, namely that the England international was none too familiar with the words.

Walker managed to fluff his way through the video, which was posted on Tottenham's official Twitter account, with plenty of humming and blasting out "THE CHAMPIONS" with gusto.

We don't have rights to use the music so we asked to give it a go...September 14, 2016

But if the 26-year-old ever fancies another crack at taking on the musical challenge, he has been aided by the official Champions League account, which provided a useful tweet with lyrics to the song.

. FYI..."la la la" = "Die Meister""la la la" = "Die Besten""m m m mm" = "Les Grands Equipes"The CHAMPIONSSeptember 14, 2016

And who knows, perhaps we will catch a glimpse of Walker proudly blazing out the words when the anthem is played out at Wembley for Tottenham's Champions League opener against Monaco.