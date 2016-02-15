Difficult to say no to PSG - Hazard

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has given a huge hint he may be interested in a move to Paris Saint-Germain as he continues to be linked with a switch away from Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international is reportedly the subject of major interest from PSG, who face Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.

Hazard, 25, is contracted until 2020 but said a move to the Ligue 1 champions could be tough to turn down.

"Difficult to say no to PSG, as with all teams capable of winning the Champions League," he is quoted as telling Le Parisien.

"Now, PSG is part of this category. And for me, winning the Champions League is the main objective.

"But for now, I do not dwell on it."

Hazard has been unable to replicate his form of last season in this campaign for Chelsea, who sit 12th in the Premier League.