Dlamini steps down as AmaZulu head coach

AmaZulu have officially confirmed that Ayanda Dlamini has voluntarily stepped down from his head coaching role at Usuthu with immediate effect.

As a result of Dlamini voluntarily vacating his duties, he will now be re-assigned to the role of the coach within the club's development ranks.

Usuthu have since confirmed that assistant coach Allan Freese will step in as interim head coach of Usuthu while the club’s management evaluates a way forward.

AmaZulu FC president, Sandile Zungu has commented on the club's current situation by saying: 'Coach Ayanda has done a phenomenal job since assuming the head coaching role. The passion and zeal the players have demonstrated under his tenure as head coach demonstrates that he is one of the prospects for the future.

'We will continue to trust him with the advancement of our development structures because he is fully committed to Vision 2032. His role is very integral in ensuring that AmaZulu have a solid base of young players coming through the ranks.'

Interim coach Allan Freese will now be at the helm of the club when they welcome Golden Arrows to the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday, 16 December 2020.