'Do I think he’s good enough for the levels they really want and for the club’s next ambitions? I don’t know - we’ll have to wait and see. But overall, I think he’s done pretty well' Ex Chelsea star defends Robert Sanchez after Jamie Carragher criticism

Robert Sanchez has drawn words of support from a former Chelsea goalkeeper who preceded the goalkeeper in making the big move to Stamford Bridge.

After some questionable performances, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has publicly wondered whether Sanchez is up to the standard required of top four hopefuls with aspirations of developing into title contenders.

The former Liverpool and England defender, who helped Pepe Reina win three consecutive Premier League Golden Gloves between 2006 and 2008, said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “We just keep getting signs, as I think we’ve always probably known, that Sanchez is a Premier League goalkeeper but maybe for a team in the bottom half of the table, not the top half.”

Asmir Begovic sticks up for Robert Sanchez after Chelsea criticism

Jamie Carragher has questioned Robert Sanchez's suitability for a club with Chelsea's ambitions (Image credit: Alamy)

However, speaking to Betway , former Chelsea stopper Asmir Begovic expressed sympathy and support for current first choice Sanchez.

Begovic made the move to Chelsea in 2015 after five years at Stoke City, arriving as back-up to Thibaut Courtois - ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, as he'll no doubt be glad to know - and spent two years at Stamford Bridge before departing for Bournemouth.

Asmir Begovic spent two years at Chelsea

Begovic said: “I think Robert Sanchez has taken on the role quite well to be honest. It was a big step to go from Brighton to Chelsea – similar to Raya when he moved from Brentford to Arsenal.

“You need the backing of the manager, a few things have also changed for him, like his goalkeeping coach, Ben Roberts – who really likes him – [has] moved a little bit more upstairs and away from the pitch. So I think he’s dealt with it all quite well.”

“Do I think he’s good enough for the levels they really want and for the club’s next ambitions? I don’t know - we’ll have to wait and see. But overall, I think he’s done pretty well.”

Chelsea had looked to be potential contenders to high-flying Liverpool for the Premier League title this season.

But a poor run of form has seen them drop from second down to fourth, ten points adrift of the leaders.

Sanchez and co ran out 3-1 winners at home to Wolves on Sunday despite his error, and will return to Premier League action with a trip to Manchester City in Saturday’s teatime kick-off.