Dolberg extends Ajax contract after Real Madrid links

Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract.

The 21-year-old has been linked with European giants including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

However, after signing a one-year extension to his previous deal, Dolberg will remain with the Eredivisie side until 2022.

"We have been talking about a new contract for a while and I'm glad it's done," Dolberg told the club's website. "I am very happy at Ajax.

"I have the feeling that I am back on track and I have to continue what I have shown in the last few weeks."

Dolberg hit 16 league goals in a breakthrough 2016-17 campaign to put his name on the radar of Europe's elite.

And while injuries have since held up his progress, the Denmark international has scored in four consecutive domestic matches for Ajax this season.

"He's had a difficult year," Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said at a news conference. "Luckily we have him back, and he immediately starts scoring goals every game.

"That's great for him, because he suffered a lot. It's also very sad if you can't play for so long. To train individually without the team, these moments are not the best in your career.

"But he fought his way out of this situation. He's back in the squad, which makes us very happy. He's also very happy."

Ajax host Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday having held Bayern Munich in their last Group E game to top the section.