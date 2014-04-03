Dominguez denies Gladbach exit rumours

The 24-year-old has made 15 appearances in the German top flight this season, helping the team to challenge for a spot in the UEFA Champions League with Gladbach in sixth spot, just three points adrift of fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

However, questions about Dominguez's future were raised after reports surfaced that he may contemplate a move at the end of the campaign.

Dominguez has now moved to clarify his position and believes that it was a misunderstanding.

Speaking to Kicker, he said: "At the moment I do not think about a change, I am happy.

"(It) was a little misunderstanding. I have mentioned that I could imagine in the future, in a few years, to try new things."

Dominguez has plied his trade in Germany since June 2012, after beginning his career in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.