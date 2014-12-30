Dominguez: Spanish players love Bundesliga

With Germany replacing Spain as world champions, Dominguez, who joined Gladbach from Atletico Madrid in 2012, declared the Bundesliga has become a very attractive destination for Spanish footballers, although he concedes it can make it more difficult to get into the national team.

Dominguez rates the Bundesliga's crowds and its stadiums above those of La Liga and, with the German top flight shown more on Spanish television than in the past, he predicts that more of his compatriots will arrive in Germany in the coming years.

"It's getting more and more coverage on Spanish TV," Dominguez told the Bundesliga's website.

"Since the World Cup, everyone wants to play here.

"For me, the Bundesliga's one of the best leagues in the world."

Dominguez likes the Bundesliga's fan-first approach and claims La Liga could learn a lot from it.

"When we play away, we've still got 8,000 travelling fans behind us," he said.

"The stadiums are always full and that's good for the players.

"It's not so easy to get that in Spain because of the late kick-offs. Kids can't go along to the ground at 10 in the evening."

Dominguez has started 14 of Gladbach's 17 matches in the Bundesliga this term with the North Rhine-Westphalia-based club sitting fourth in the standings.

The 25-year-old has made 65 league appearances for Gladbach over two-and-a-half seasons but has not got on the pitch for Spain despite playing two games before he left Atletico.

"Unless you're playing for Bayern [Munich], it's easy to drop under the radar," he said.

"Home-based players are more likely to be selected."