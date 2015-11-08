Donnarumma saved Milan - Niang

M'Baye Niang heaped praise on teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, insisting his team-mate's heroic display was the reason AC Milan escaped with a point against Atalanta.

Donnarumma, 16, produced a performance beyond his years to thwart Atalanta as Milan played out a goalless draw in Serie A action on Saturday.

The Italy youth international made a number of saves in the second-half, namely to deny Luca Cigarini, who drew a fine block from the youngster before firing the rebound over the crossbar.

Milan forward Niang thanked Donnarumma afterwards, telling Milan's official website: "We see every day what Donnarumma is capable of.

"Today he saved us, we have to congratulate him and he deserves all the praise."

Saturday's result at the San Siro was the first time Milan had dropped points since October 17, ending a run of three successive league wins.

Niang added: "We now have to go to Turin [versus Juventus in the next match after the international break on November 21] with the same mentality that we had for the match versus Lazio.

"We have two weeks to prepare for the match against Juventus."