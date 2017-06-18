Donnarumma showered with fake money during Italy U21 clash
Angry AC Milan fans protested against Gianluigi Donnarumma on Sunday following his decision to reject a contract renewal.
Sunday's Euro Under-21 encounter between Italy and Denmark was temporarily halted after angry AC Milan fans showered goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with fake money during the game.
Milan recently announced that the 18-year-old has opted against signing a contract renewal, with his existing deal due to expire in 2018, and his decision to turn down €5million nett per season has not gone down well with the Rossoneri faithful.
Milan's Polish fan club showcased a banner reading "Dollarumma" during the match in Krakow to protest his alleged greed and they stepped it up a notch around the half-hour mark when they launched numerous fake bank notes at the keeper during a set piece.
The referee consequently saw no other option but to stop play for a moment in order to clear the pitch following the protests against Donnarumma.
Italy U-21 would eventually go on to record a 2-0 win after the restart, with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Andrea Petagna netting after the break.
Clubs such as Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all believed to be keeping a close eye on Donnarumma's situation at Milan, but sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli stressed on Sunday they have no intention of selling the Italy international.
