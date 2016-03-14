Don't be rash with Van Gaal, warns Pallister

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has warned the club not to make a rash decision over the future of manager Louis van Gaal.

United have endured an underwhelming campaign to date, having exited the Champions League at the group stage, while Sunday's last-gasp salvaging of a draw against West Ham at Old Trafford kept their hopes alive in the FA Cup.

A return to the Champions League is far from secure, United sit four points off fourth-placed Manchester City, who they meet on Sunday after contesting the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Liverpool, who hold a 2-0 lead after the first leg at Anfield.

And though Pallister points to demands for silverware and European representation that are placed on every United manager, he does not want to see the club placed into turmoil.

Pallister told reporters: "I think that [top four and trophies] is always an ask for Manchester United that's what the club's been used to [and] what the club and supporters demand.

"We are fighting on three different fronts albeit a difficult front in the Europa League, but for a club like Manchester United winning trophies and being in that Champions League spot is something that's asked every season. Hopefully we can achieve that.

"I'm sure everything's addressed at the end of season and looked at. This season won't be any different.

"What we don't want to see is changing managers willy nilly and having to start again so as I say that's for the club to decide, the way we finish the end of the season is going to impact on that as well."