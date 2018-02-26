Dortmund fear missing out on permanent Batshuayi deal

Borussia Dortmund are concerned they will miss out to another club on the permanent signing of Michy Batshuayi, sporting director Michael Zorc has said.

The striker has scored five goals in five games in all competitions since moving to Signal Iduna Park on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Batshuayi's form has led to speculation Dortmund will try to sign him on a long-term contract at the end of the season to make him the permanent replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal last month.

But Zorc says there is no suggestion a transfer will become possible and is becoming worried Dortmund could be outbid by other interested parties.

"The situation hasn't changed since his signing, and certainly not to our advantage," Zorc told Kicker.

"He has become even more interesting to others."

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said two weeks ago that the Bundesliga club tried to negotiate a permanent deal for Batshuayi last month, only for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to stand firm.

"We tried our best to get a permanent option for Michy Batshuayi, but it was a no go for Chelsea," he said. "When Roman Abramovich says 'no', it's a 'no'."

Dortmund host Augsburg in their next league meeting on Monday.