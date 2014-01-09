Dortmund poised to hold Gundogan contract talks

Gundogan, who is poised to return from a back injury when Dortmund resume Bundesliga action against Augsburg on January 25, has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park, with Manchester United and Real Madrid reported to be interested in the 23-year-old.

However, Dortmund are hopeful of convincing the Germany international to stay with the club beyond the end of his current deal, which expires in June 2015.

"We will soon have discussions with him (Gundogan) and his family," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Bild. "We have a very good relationship with them."

Gundogan, though, insists his main focus is on his recovery from the injury problems that have kept him out of action since August, although he revealed he is not quite at full fitness.

"I'm still having pain," Gundogan said.

"The things that I've been doing so far are going fine, but there will be moments where I will have to get used to the intense work again.

"I am not top fit just yet and I'm not completely pain free at the moment. I still have pain in my hip, calf and shin.

"My main objective is to get fully healthy again. Once I've achieved that, I want to give my all again."