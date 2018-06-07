Dortmund sign Delaney from Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of midfielder Thomas Delaney from Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract with BVB after a deal in the region of €20million was reportedly agreed between the clubs.

The Denmark international, who had been linked with a transfer to the Premier League, moves to Signal Iduna Park only 18 months on from joining Werder from Copenhagen.

"Borussia Dortmund have always had a top-class experience with Denmark internationals," sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website.

"Thomas Delaney is a physically and mentally strong player. He will enrich our game with his physical presence."

Heute in Dortmund...June 7, 2018

Delaney suggested he turned down approaches from England's top flight in order to join Dortmund.

"It was always a big desire of mine to play in the Premier League, and I had offers," he said. "But when Borussia Dortmund were mentioned, I didn't have to think long.

"For me, BVB are one of the top 10 clubs in Europe and one of the top two in Germany - and the stadium is the best in Europe."

Delaney made 32 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring three goals.

He is Dortmund's third signing since the end of the 2017-18 season, following deals for Marwin Hitz of Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Wolf.