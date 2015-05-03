Dortmund striker Ramos set to miss Copa America

Borussia Dortmund and Colombia striker Adrian Ramos is set to miss the Copa America after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Ramos damaged his ankle on Friday and Dortmund revealed on Sunday that he is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

The 29-year-old has endured a disappointing first season at Signal Iduna Park and will play no part in the remainder of the campaign.

The former Hertha Berlin frontman is also set to sit out the Copa America in Chile, which starts next month.

A statement on Dortmund's official website said: "As has already been reported, Adrian Ramos suffered a serious injury in training on Friday when he stepped on the ball.

"The diagnosis was that he seriously injured his ankle, which is all the information at hand at the moment. He will probably be out for up to three months."

The Bundesliga club are still waiting to discover the extent of an injury sustained by Jakub Blaszczykowski during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.