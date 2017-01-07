Dortmund thrash PSV in 2017 opener

Borussia Dortmund began 2017 in typically net-bulging fashion, hammering Dutch champions PSV 4-1 in Cadiz.

Though languishing sixth in the Bundesliga at the mid-season pause, only Bayern Munich have scored more league goals than Dortmund's 35 and their 8-4 win over Legia Warsaw was a Champions League-record goalfest.

Thomas Tuchel picked a strong side in Spain, only Africa Cup of Nations-bound Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was missing, but the striker's replacement Adrian Ramos showed his class, setting up Dortmund's first two goals through Marco Reus and Shinji Kagawa – Reus finding the net a minute after missing a penalty.

Tuchel made 11 changes at the break, but there was no let-up for PSV as Andre Schurrle and Christian Pulisic put a dominant gloss on the scoreline either side of Luuk de Jong's consolation goal.

RB Leipzig have assumed Dortmund's regular spot behind Bayern in the Bundesliga after a stunning start to top-flight life, but they were hammered by Carlo Ancelotti's men before the break and began their preparation for the second half the season with a 5-1 pasting at the hands of Ajax.