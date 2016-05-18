Dos Santos refuses to discuss Mexico after missing out on Copa squad

Giovani dos Santos refused to answer questions about Mexico after the national team coach claimed the in-form LA Galaxy forward declined to play at the Copa America Centenario.

Dos Santos was a notable absentee from Mexico's 23-man squad for next month's showpiece tournament in the United States, with coach Juan Carlos Osorio claiming the 27-year-old rejected a call-up from the national team.

The 90-cap international was asked about those claims as the squad was announced on Tuesday, but Dos Santos remained tight-lipped.

"I don't want to talk right now about it. I knew this was going to happen," he told SiriusXM FC.

Dos Santos has not featured for Mexico since Osorio took charge in October, with the former Villarreal star's last appearance coming at last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Asked if felt like he was treated differently because of his decision to play in MLS, Dos Santos - with five goals and as many assists in seven matches this season - said: "No I don't know. I don't really know him. I just try to do my work for my team.

"I know I haven't been in the national team for a while but you just try to keep focused on the pitch. I came here to improve my football and be happy."

Dos Santos then later tweeted via his official Twitter account: "I am deeply grateful to the FMF [Mexican Football Federation] for considering me. I cannot participate at this time, but my heart will always be with you.

"I hope to return with great enthusiasm to wear the shirt of my beloved country.

"To Juan Carlos Osorio and my brothers of the Mexican team, I wish you an excellent tournament with much encouragement and success."