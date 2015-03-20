Dost in line for Dutch debut after call-up

The 25-year-old striker has scored 16 times in all competitions this season for the Bundesliga club, with 13 of them coming in 2015 alone.

Dost was named in Guus Hiddink's provisional squad earlier this month and could make his international debut in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying match against Turkey or the friendly with Vicente del Bosque's side.

Manchester United forward Robin van Persie remains on the sidelines for both club and country after an ankle injury, while Ron Vlaar and Eljero Elia are a number of players released from the original party.

Netherlands are looking to rebuild their qualifying campaign after a slow start, Hiddink's side going into the Turkey match sitting third in Group A.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord)

Defenders: Jeffrey Bruma (PSV), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Bruno Martins Indi (Porto), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Jetro Willems (PSV)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiacos), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Jonathan de Guzman (Napoli), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (PSV), Bas Dost (Wolfsburg), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)