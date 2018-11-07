Double defensive blow for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defenders Lucas Hernandez and Jose Maria Gimenez are set for spells on the sidelines after suffering muscular injuries during Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League triumph against Borussia Dortmund.

Uruguay centre-back Gimenez was substituted at half-time and a scan has revealed a recurrence of the hamstring complaint he suffered a month ago.

France full-back Lucas completed the 90 minutes but must now begin his recovery from an adductor problem.

Diego Simeone's men – who moved on to nine points and look a safe bet to qualify from Group A along with Dortmund – are back in action on Saturday when they host Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.