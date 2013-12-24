Downing hints at Vydra start at Tottenham

The on-loan Czech Republic striker came off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw against Hull City last weekend.

Vydra enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Championship side Watford last season, but has barely had a look-in since his temporary switch to Albion from Serie A club Udinese.

The 21-year-old ensured Downing avoided defeat in his first game in charge since Steve Clarke left The Hawthorns and could be rewarded with a start at White Hart Lane.

Downing said: "I'm pleased for Matej Vydra because he's been here a while and people have forgotten him a little bit.

"I'm pleased because he's a good type, a good professional who works hard at his game.

"He's in a good vein of form at the moment. He's come on and scored the goal, made some impact in previous games.

"When someone scores a goal their confidence is high so you've got to consider him for a start at Spurs."

Vydra made a name for himself in England by scoring 22 goals for a Watford side that suffered defeat in the play-off final in May.