Downing hints at Vydra start at Tottenham
Keith Downing has revealed that West Brom's forgotten man Matej Vydra could make his first Premier League start at Tottenham on Thursday.
The on-loan Czech Republic striker came off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw against Hull City last weekend.
Vydra enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Championship side Watford last season, but has barely had a look-in since his temporary switch to Albion from Serie A club Udinese.
The 21-year-old ensured Downing avoided defeat in his first game in charge since Steve Clarke left The Hawthorns and could be rewarded with a start at White Hart Lane.
Downing said: "I'm pleased for Matej Vydra because he's been here a while and people have forgotten him a little bit.
"I'm pleased because he's a good type, a good professional who works hard at his game.
"He's in a good vein of form at the moment. He's come on and scored the goal, made some impact in previous games.
"When someone scores a goal their confidence is high so you've got to consider him for a start at Spurs."
Vydra made a name for himself in England by scoring 22 goals for a Watford side that suffered defeat in the play-off final in May.
