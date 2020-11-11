Dr Irvin Khoza re-elected as PSL chairman

Dr Irvin Khoza has been re-elected as the Premier Soccer League chairman following the quadrennial general meeting held on Wednesday afternoon.

Khoza was reappointed as chairman of the National Soccer League (NSL) for the next four years after he ran unopposed for the position.

Meanwhile, the seven positions for the executive committee was voted for by representatives of 32 member clubs contesting the DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship, which were tallied up by independent Pricewaterhouse Coopers auditors.

The nominees for the seven positions included: Kaizer Motaung Snr, Mato Madlala, John Comitis, Stanley Matthews, David Thidiela, Rejoice Simelane, Kumbulani Konco, Rantsie Mokoena, Robert Benadie, Siviwe Mpengesi, Lawrence Mulaudzi and Isaac Mulaudzi.

However, former Bidvest Wits CEO and board member Jose Ferreira withdrew from the nominations and was replaced by Stellenbosch FC CEO Rober Bendie.

The NSL then confirmed the new executive committee, which includes Kaizer Motaung, Mato Madlala, John Comitis, Stanley Matthews, David Thidiela, Dr Rejoice Vakashile Simelane and Robert Benadie.

The newly elected executive committee will now serve for the next four years until the 2024 quadrennial general meeting.

PSL Executive Committee Members:

Chairman: Dr Irvin Khoza

1) Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs)

2) Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows)

3) John Comitis (Cape Town City)

4) Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United)

5) David Thidiela (Black Leopards)

6) Dr Rejoice Vakashile Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

7) Robert Benadie (Stellenbosch FC)