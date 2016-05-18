Drinkwater would 'understand' Euro 2016 exclusion

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater admitted he would "understand" if he was left out of England's final 23-man squad for Euro 2016.

Drinkwater's impressive form in Leicester's Premier League-winning campaign saw him named in Roy Hodgson's provisional squad for next month's European Championship in France.

The 26-year-old played in 35 of their 38 league games, scoring three goals and setting up eight others as Leicester claimed a top-flight crown for the first time in their 132-year history.

However, when asked if he would be disappointed to miss out on selection to players who had not appeared as much this season, Drinkwater said: "No, not really.

"The midfield has a lot of quality and the players we are talking about have ridiculous quality. They have played at the top level so I would understand.

"If it happens I will understand and I'll work hard again next season and see where it goes. But in the meantime making the final 23 is the next challenge.

"I think that is every player's aim and there are 26 players fighting for 23 places so it's going to be tough.

"I'm just going to train how I usually train and work really hard and if I'm in the 23 I'm in the 23.

"There are games to play and everyone needs to stay fit and I need to keep my fitness, and hopefully I'll be there at the end.

"This season has been a massive positive for me and making the final England squad would be the icing on the cake.

"But even if I don't make the 23, England have got a massive chance of winning the Euros and I'd love to be involved."