Duff claims Dyche could become England boss

The Lancashire club are a point adrift of Premier League safety with eight games still to play but, with 25 points to their name, are only five shy of the total Burnley reached when relegated from the top flight in the 2009-10 season.

Dyche's men have also taken points off Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United this season, remaining competitive despite their small budget.

When asked if he would be surprised to see Dyche take charge of England in the future, defender Duff said: "No, in a word, having worked with him and [seen] the way he gets the best out of players.

"Most of our players have played the majority of their careers in the Championship or lower than that and we are competing against multi-million pound squads and we are alive and kicking.

"So, he has managed to get the best out of us. If he can do that at a higher level, why not?

"He has been first class. I've learned a lot from him, little things he does, and I think he will go on to be a top manager."