Dundee United 0 Celtic 3: Griffiths' hat-trick edges champions closer to title

Celtic are potentially one victory away from winning the Scottish Premiership for a fourth successive season after Leigh Griffiths' hat-trick inspired a 3-0 win at Dundee United on Sunday.

After a goalless first half at Tannadice, Griffiths' opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a cool finish from the right of the box after being played in superbly by Stefan Johansen.

United goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak then produced a top drawer save high to his left to deny Kris Commons' powerful header from an exquisite outside-of-the-boot cross from Johansen.

Celtic put the game beyond doubt in the 65th minute, though, as Griffiths tapped in the rebound after Virgil van Dijk's header rebounded off the post.

Former United star Gary Mackay-Steven smacked an effort against the crossbar as Celtic turned the screw, before Griffiths rolled in his third from the penalty spot after John Rankin was adjudged to have felled Mackay-Steven in the area - although replays suggested the foul took place outside the area.

Ronny Deila's men have an eight-point lead at the top with four games remaining, meaning if Celtic win at home to Dundee next weekend, and second-placed Aberdeen fail to beat Dundee United, the Glasgow club will have an unassailable lead.