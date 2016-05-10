Dundee United 3 Partick Thistle 3: Gordon's salvage job continues

Relegated Dundee United fought back from 3-1 down to earn a dramatic 3-3 Scottish Premiership draw with Partick Thistle.

Caretaker boss Gordon Young oversaw a 3-2 win against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in his maiden game at the helm and helped restore a little more pride on Tuesday.

A familiar story looked set to unfold when the hosts fell behind to Frederic Frans' sixth-minute header at Tannadice Park, while Kris Doolan's fourth goal in as many games had Thistle well on top at the break.

Liam Lindsay's own goal put the game back in the balance, but Ryan Edwards' header appeared to settle matters with just 14 minutes to go.

However, Edward Ofere struck from inside the box three minutes from time and Justin Johnson earned the home side a share of the spoils with a coolly taken stoppage-time finish.