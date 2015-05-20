Dundee United clarify Newcastle Jets bid

Scottish Premiership side club Dundee United have clarified their involvement in a potential takeover of stricken A-League team Newcastle Jets.

Cash-strapped former mining magnate Nathan Tinkler, Jets owner since 2010, claimed on Wednesday that he had an offer on the table from United, after placing the A-League club into voluntary administration.

That act prompted Football Federation Australia to revoke the Jets' licence, with a new licence to be given to an FFA-controlled replacement, which could be financed by a consortium including current Dundee United owner Stephen Thompson.

A statement from the SPL team read: "Dundee United is not involved in talks with the Newcastle Jets, this is a personal venture for the chairman as part of a consortium.

"Any involvement of Mr Thompson in this or any other venture is entirely his prerogative and the board, which he remains fully committed to, is focused purely on Dundee United delivering a positive end to the season and building for next season."