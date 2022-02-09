Dundee United end winless run with victory over Motherwell

Dundee United returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a comfortable victory over Motherwell at Tannadice.

The home side took the lead in the first half thanks to a stunning strike from on-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt.

The Tangerines then increased their lead after the break with Tony Watt coming back to haunt his former side.

The result sees United leapfrog Motherwell into fourth place in the Premiership table on goal difference, with the Steelmen still looking for their first league win of 2022.

Motherwell made a quickfire start to the match with Sean Goss hitting a 25-yard shot off the top of United keeper Benjamin Siegrist’s crossbar with only 13 seconds on the clock.

The Steelmen were awarded a free-kick just outside the home box and Goss came close again, firing over this time.

United were then denied by the woodwork in the 10th minute when Ian Harkes played in Marc McNulty with the striker’s fierce shot hitting Liam Kelly’s right-hand post.

The Tangerines then created another opening for Ilmari Niskanen but Bevis Mugabi made a crucial tackle just as the Finnish winger looked to pull the trigger.

The visitors had a chance of their own when United skipper Ryan Edwards gave the ball away but Joe Efford failed to take full advantage with a wayward shot.

Motherwell had an even better chance when Kaiyne Woolery galloped down the left before sending a dangerous low cross into the home box but Roberts sent his shot wide of the post.

And the Steelmen were left to rue that missed opportunity as the Tangerines took the lead in the 29th minute.

A spell of United pressure resulted in the ball being cleared to the edge of the Motherwell box straight to Levitt who hit a perfectly-struck half volley high past Kelly and into the back of the net – the Terrors’ first goal in four games.

United then doubled their advantage in the 59th minute.

Niskanen went on a blistering run down the left before producing an inch-perfect cross to Watt who gleefully fired home at the back post for his first goal in what was his seventh game for the club.

Callum Slattery then came close with a fierce strike that flew just past Siegrist’s left-hand post.

United could have put the game to bed in the 78th minute but sub Nicky Clark fired well over.

Siegrist then had to look lively to keep out a shot from Motherwell replacement Kevin van Veen.