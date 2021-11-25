Dundee United name Ryan Edwards as club’s new captain

Ryan Edwards has been appointed club captain of Dundee United.

Edwards takes over from fellow centre-back Mark Reynolds, who has not featured in the cinch Premiership since the opening day loss to Aberdeen.

Former Morecambe, Plymouth and Blackpool defender Edwards has been an ever-present this season and has chipped in with three goals.

The 28-year-old said he “didn’t hesitate to jump at the chance”.

“Obviously, we’ve had a great captain already in Mark Reynolds and Calum Butcher as vice-captain and I spoke to them, and they’ve been fully supportive and happy for me,” he added on United’s website.

“There are good team-mates and great captains who have led by example and it’s up to me to take over that now and it’s something that I’m really looking forward to and focus on winning football matches.

“There’s a lot of different types of leaders in this group and I have my own impact on it, and I can’t wait to start my journey of it on Saturday.”

Manager Tam Courts added: “First and foremost this is something Ryan deserves – I think he embodies exactly how I see the team performing at the weekend as well his behaviour, professionalism and how he treats his team-mates.

“On one hand it was an easy decision, but on the other it was something we had to carefully consider because we’ve already got a top captain in Mark Reynolds, who is someone I’ve really valued since I came into the club.

“It almost feels now as if we’re passing the baton from one top captain to another and it gives us a clearer direction in terms of captaincy.”