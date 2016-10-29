Dyche hails unbeatable Heaton

Burnley had luck and goalkeeper Tom Heaton to thank for earning a 0-0 draw at Manchester United on Saturday, according to manager Sean Dyche.

The visitors found themselves under pressure throughout the Premier League clash at Old Trafford, where a combination of Heaton's heroics, the woodwork and United's poor finishing somehow saw the scores remain level.

And Dyche knows the Clarets, despite having worked hard throughout the game, were somewhat fortunate to pick up their first away point of the season.

"It was very tough. We needed a bit of luck," he was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"They missed a couple of chances and our goalkeeper was fantastic.

"Tom has that inner belief that he will keep the ball out of the net and he has a great group of players in front of him and that is a great thing for a goalkeeper."

United had manager Jose Mourinho sent to the stands at half-time and lost Ander Herrera to a second yellow card in the 68th minute.

Nevertheless, they continued to lay siege to the Burnley goal and Dyche was impressed by the hosts' ability to shake off the dismissal of the Spanish midfielder.

"I think that there is a top-class group of players here at United and even at 10 men they kept coming at us," he said.

"We looked more confused when they were at 10 men rather than 11.

"The best form of defence is attack and we want to be brave. We can't do that in a way that becomes naive.

"I think that our players have more quality than they showed today, but I will take the fight, shape and belief that they showed every day of the week."